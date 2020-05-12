Singapore reports 21st death from Covid-19, three new clusters

A 68-year-old Singaporean man who died of Covid-19 had a history of hypertension and hyperlipidaemia. ― TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, May 12 — A 68-year-old Singaporean man died yesterday from complications due to Covid-19, the 21st such fatality here.

The man — identified as Case 1305 — was confirmed to have Covid-19 on April 5, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement. He had a history of hypertension and hyperlipidaemia — a medical term for disorders caused by extra fats or lipids in the blood.

“The National University Hospital has reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them,” the ministry said.

MOH also said that a 53-year-old Indian national who had Covid-19 died on May 9. The cause of death was ruptured myocardial infarction due to coronary thrombosis, it added. In short, his heart stopped functioning due to a lack of blood supply caused by a blood clot inside the heart's blood vessel.

The man — identified as Case 23550 — was taken to the emergency department of Sengkang General Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on May 9.

He was confirmed to have Covid-19 on May 10 after his death.

In its daily update on the pandemic, MOH identified three new clusters of infections. They are at Tuas South Apartments (69R Tuas South Avenue 1), and sites at 47 Senoko Drive and 566 Woodlands Road.

Earlier yesterday, the ministry confirmed 486 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore. This brings the total number of confirmed cases here to 23,787 — after 35 false positive cases were removed from the total count.

MOH said that the lower number of cases reported yesterday was partly due to fewer tests being processed at a testing laboratory as it recalibrates its apparatus for one of the test kits. ― TODAY



