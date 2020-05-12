Changi Airport’s T4 to be closed from May 16, second terminal shut in a month

Changi Airport will suspend its Terminal 4 operations from Saturday (May 16). ― TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, May 12 — Changi Airport will be suspending its Terminal 4 operations from Saturday (May 16) due to the sharp fall in air travel caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the second terminal at Changi Airport to be shut in a month, after Terminal 2 was closed on May 1 to bring down running costs and speed up upgrading works there.

In a media release on Tuesday, Changi Airport Group (CAG) said the move will enable it to continue to save on running costs such as utilities and cleaning.

Only a small number of flights are still operating from Terminal 4, CAG said, and the airlines based there will be moved to Terminal 1 or Terminal 3 instead.

Terminal 4’s reopening will depend on when the demand for air travel picks up, and on the requirements of airlines seeking to resume flights at the airport, CAG added.

In the meantime, its stores and restaurants will be closed, and the shuttle bus service connecting it to Terminal 3 will be suspended.

Skytrain services between terminals have also been reduced. Visitors to the airport can use the MRT link bridge to go between Terminals 3 and 2, as well as the link bridge leading to Jewel Changi Airport.

CAG said it will continue to work closely with airlines and partners during this period and “stands ready to restart operations at T4 as soon as a sufficient number of flights return to the terminal”.

In April 2020, Changi Airport recorded 25,200 passenger movements, a 99.5 per cent drop from April 2019’s figure of 5,580,000. Aircraft movements fell to 3,870, a 87.7 per cent drop from a year ago.

The airport also handled 96,500 tonnes of airfreight in April, more than a third less than the 160,000 tonnes recorded a year ago. ― TODAY