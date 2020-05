Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a meeting at the headquarters for measures against the novel coronavirus disease, at the prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo on April 6, 2020. — AFP pic

TOKYO, May 9 — Tokyo reported 36 new cases of coronavirus infections today, TV Asahi said, three less than a day earlier and the seventh consecutive day that new infections have remained below 100.

The latest figures, for which the broadcaster cited unnamed sources, bring total coronavirus infections in Japan’s capital city to 4,846 cases. — Reuters