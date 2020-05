People wearing protective face masks walk with a dog across a park, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Kiev April 30, 2020. — Reuters pic

KIEV, May 4 — Ukraine’s government today extended a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic until May 22 but agreed to partially lift some restrictions from May 11, according to televised cabinet proceedings.

The partial lifting of the restrictions includes opening parks and recreation areas, and allowing some shops, such as those specialising in household goods or textiles, to open. Cafes can reopen for takeaway services. — Reuters