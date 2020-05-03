Singapore reports 17th Covid-19 death

Changi General Hospital has reached out to the family of the deceased and is extending assistance to them, Singapore Ministry of Health said. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, May 3 — A 76-year-old Singaporean man has died from complications due to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

The man, who was Case 1,323, died on Friday, making him the 17th person in Singapore to have died from complications due to the coronavirus.

He was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on April 6, and had a history of cancer.

Changi General Hospital has reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them, MOH said.

Separately, MOH said a 47-year-old Bangladeshi man (Case 17,410) died on Friday and was confirmed to have Covid-19 after his demise.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the cause of death. — TODAY