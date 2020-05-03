China reports two coronavirus cases for May 2

Workers in protective suits collect swabs from senior high school students for nucleic acid tests at Hubei Wuchang Experimental High School before the students are set to return to campus on May 6, in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit hardest by the coronavirus disease outbreak, April 30, 2020. — cnsphoto via Reuters

HONG KONG, May 3 — China reported two new coronavirus cases for May 2, up from one the day before, data from the country’s national health authority showed today.

One case was imported and the other was local, the National Health Commission (NHC) said. This compares to one imported case and no domestic transmissions on May 1.

The NHC also reported 12 asymptomatic cases for May 2, down from 20 the day before.

The number of confirmed cases in China has reached 82,877. With no new deaths reported, the death toll remained at 4,633. — Reuters