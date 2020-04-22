Covid-19 outbreak: Sadao border gates to close for seven days

The closure of the Sadao border gates will commence from tomorrow until April 29. — Reuters pic

SONGKHLA, April 22 — The Sadao border gates in Songkhla, southern Thailand has been ordered closed for seven days from tomorrow, after at least four Thai immigration and police officers stationed there, were confirmed to be Covid-19 positive.

The order was issued by the Governor of Songkhla, Jaruwat Kliangklao today.

The closure of the Sadao border gates, which were reopened last Saturday for the entry of Thai nationals who were stranded in Malaysia, would commence tomorrow until April 29.

Jaruwat said the closure was to allow disinfection operation to be carried out

“Following the closure of the Sadao border gates, Thai citizens who have registered to return from Malaysia can use the Padang Besar border gates in Songkhla,” he said.

From last Saturday, five Thai-Malaysia border gates were reopened to allow Thais stranded in Malaysia to return home.

Those returning home would have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period.

To date, about 1,600 Thais had returned home. — Bernama