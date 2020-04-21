US anti-confinement protesters demand economic freedom

Demonstrators gather to protest against the state's extended stay-at-home order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania April 20, 2020. — Reuters pic

HARRISBURG (US), April 21 — The incessant clang of car horns rang out in the US state of Pennsylvania yesterday as hundreds of vehicles circled the Capitol building in a protest against confinement measures aimed at combatting the coronavirus.

During the rally that lasted about three hours, many drove pick-up trucks decorated with American flags or slogans like “shelter in place isn’t freedom!”

The Harrisburg demonstrators, arguing that public health regulations unduly threaten economic freedom, gathered after similar protests elsewhere in the country and President Donald Trump tweeted apparent support for them last week.

Among yesterday's protest organisers were a trio of conservative pro-gun activist brothers who have instigated anti-quarantine demonstrations throughout the United States.

But the demonstrators remain on the margins in a country where polls show a majority support stay-at-home measures to fight the pandemic.

Along with the vehicles protesting, hundreds of people — most of them mask-free despite the threat of the virus — gathered at the steps of the statehouse. They carried signs decrying damage caused to the economy due to confinement measures, or accusing the governor, Tom Wolf, of using the virus as an excuse to grab powers.

Among those rallying were Republican congressional representatives.

State lawmaker Aaron Bernstine said “our new normal does not mean we will sacrifice our freedoms for the safety of our country.”

“U-S-A!” chants punctuated his speech — reminiscent of Trump rallies, which are currently suspended due to the pandemic. The virus has infected more than 33,000 people and killed in excess of 1,300 in the eastern state of Pennsylvania

The United States is the global epicentre of the pandemic, with more than 41,000 people dead.

Yet, echoing Trump, some lawmakers like Representative Russ Diamond say the “cure” — ordering or urging residents to stay home — could be “worse than the disease.”

“End this shutdown now!” Diamond said at the rally.

Creating risk

Anita Livelsberger, one of the few demonstrators wearing a mask, travelled from a town about a half-hour outside the city “to support the president” and “because they have to re-open or small businesses will die.”

The 55-year-old said that Trump — who has sparred with state governors over their precautionary orders — “has been doing a good job.”

Livelsberger’s husband owns a contractor supply business, which she said has stayed open.

But without clients, they’re hurting, she said.

A number of Democrats and public health experts have said the US government was slow to take necessary steps to fight the virus — but Livelsberger “suspects” the shutdown may be a Democratic scheme to hurt Trump’s chances in November’s election.

Tom Ryan, a certified public accountant, also travelled to Pennsylvania’s capital to protest, pro-Trump red caps in hand.

“You can’t shut everything down just because we have a health issue,” he said.

“We have to figure out how to balance things.”

In Harrisburg, AFP witnessed about a dozen armed protestors.

But though the demonstrations at US statehouses have drummed up media attention and online activity, they remain on the periphery: more than 80 per cent of Americans would approve of a national stay-at-home order, according to a recent Quinnipiac poll.

The poll indicates that nearly 70 per cent of Republicans and 95 per cent of Democrats would back such a measure.

Troy Thompson, a local government spokesman, acknowledged the frustrations over the slowed economy — but emphasised that “public health is the primary focus here.”

“Unfortunately this group of people chose to put the sacrifices we made at risk, as well as putting the safety of the police officers who were watching over the demonstration at risk,” he told AFP.

“To everyone who is being cooperative and staying home and safe, we applaud them... It is this type of action that will will achieve the reopening of Pennsylvania.” — AFP