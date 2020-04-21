1,111 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, bringing tally to 9,125

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, said Singapore’s Ministry of Health. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, April 21 — There are 1,111 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MoH) in a press release today.

This brings the total number of infections here to 9,125, and is the second day in a row where the number of daily new cases crossed 1,000.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, said MoH. Twenty cases are Singaporeans and Permanent Residents.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MoH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY

