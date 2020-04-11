Covid-19: 198 more cases in Singapore, new cluster at ICA Building

A new cluster has emerged at the Immigrations and Checkpoint Authority Building in Kallang. ― Picture via Google Street View/TODAY

SINGAPORE, April 11 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday announced that there were 198 new cases of Covid-19, as the total number of cases in Singapore surged past the 2,000-mark.

Of these, 79 cases were linked to clusters of infections at foreign worker dormitories and 48 were linked to non-dormitory clusters. None of the new cases were imported, while 71 other cases have no known links yet.

Three new clusters have also emerged at a dormitory in Sungei Kadut Avenue, a renovation site at the National University Hospital and the Immigrations and Checkpoint Authority (ICA) Building in Kallang.

The latest cases bring the total number of confirmed Covid-19 infections here to 2,108.

MOH also reported the seventh death — an 86-year-old female Singaporean, who is known as Case 987. She was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on April 1 and tested positive on the same day. She died from complications from the virus on Thursday night.

MOH said that to date, a total of 492 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, including 32 who were discharged yesterday.

Of the 875 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are in stable condition or improving. Thirty-two patients are in critical condition under intensive care.

There are 734 cases who are “clinically well” but still test positive for Covid-19 and they are isolated and cared for at Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital, Mount Alvernia Hospital and the Community Isolation Facility at D’Resort NTUC.

ICA building cluster

ICA said in a press statement that its building will be closed for disinfection on Saturday, in accordance with National Environment Agency guidelines for environmental cleaning and disinfection of areas for Covid-19 cases.

In a separate statement, it said that three of its officers based at ICA Building tested positive for Covid-19 on April 8. They were listed by MOH as Cases 1553, 1650 and 1698.

Case 1553 is warded at the National University Hospital, while cases 1650 and 1698 are warded at the Changi General Hospital (CGH).

Another two personnel who are healthcare and security service providers engaged by ICA were also infected. Case 1733, a healthcare assistant, tested positive on April 8 and is warded at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital while Case 1950, an Auxiliary Police Officer, tested positive on April 9 and is admitted at CGH.

Patients from the public healthcare sector

MOH said that three of the latest cases — identified as Cases 1842, 1962 and 1943 — were from the public healthcare sector.

Cases 1842 and 1962

― Both patients are 26 year-old female Singapore Citizens who have no recent travel history to affected countries or regions, and are close contacts.

― Case 1842 reported onset of symptoms on April 8, and tested positive for Covid-19 on 9 April.

― Meanwhile, Case 1962 reported onset of symptoms on April 7, and tested positive on 10 April. They are currently warded at the NCID.

― Both cases are doctors at Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Prior to hospital admission, they had gone to work but only had transient contact with patients.

Case 1943

She is a 35 year-old female Singapore Citizen who has no recent travel history to affected countries or regions.

She reported onset of symptoms on April 4, and was diagnosed with Covid-19 on April 9. She is currently warded in an isolation room at Sengkang General Hospital.

She is employed as a Patient Service Associate at Hougang Polyclinic but had not gone to work since onset of symptoms.

Link between previous cases found

MOH said that further epidemiological investigations and contact tracing have uncovered links between previously announced and new cases.

― Four of the earlier confirmed cases (Cases 1731, 1735, 1830 and 1831) have now been linked to a new cluster at a dormitory at 31 Sungei Kadut Avenue.

― One of the newly confirmed cases (Case 1950) is linked to four previous cases (Cases 1553, 1650, 1698 and 1733), forming a new cluster at the ICA Building (10 Kallang Road).

― Five of the newly confirmed cases (Cases 1913, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2053) are linked to nine previous cases (Cases 1146, 1478, 1563, 1665, 1724, 1725, 1834, 1837 and 1838), forming a new cluster at a renovation site at the National University Hospital (5 Lower Kent Ridge Road).

― Twenty-four additional cases are linked to the cluster at S11 Dormitory @ Punggol (2 Seletar North Link), which has a total of 306 confirmed cases now.

― Twenty additional cases are linked to the cluster at Westlite Toh Guan dormitory (18 Toh Guan Road East), which has a total of 69 confirmed cases now.

― Nine additional cases are linked to the cluster at Toh Guan Dormitory (19A Toh Guan Road East), which has a total of 34 confirmed cases now (Cases 963, 1079, 1106, 1148, 1150, 1195, 1254, 1273, 1262, 1263, 1271, 1274, 1276, 1347, 1395, 1453, 1469, 1475, 1374, 1434, 1446, 1582, 1599, 1627, 1841, 1916, 1918, 1969, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1981, 1984 and 2108).

― Twelve additional cases are linked to the cluster at Sungei Tengah Lodge (500 Old Choa Chu Kang Road), which has a total of 55 confirmed cases now.

― Eleven additional cases are linked to the cluster at Tampines Dormitory (2 Tampines Place), which has a total of 49 cases now (Cases 1049, 1140 , 1193, 1226, 1299, 1261, 1313, 1314, 1327, 1373, 1410,1440, 1442, 1454, 1457, 1458, 1479, 1571, 1576, 1581, 1608, 1624, 1625, 1629, 1632, 1633, 1634, 1635, 1637, 1638, 1639, 1641, 1661, 1663, 1667, 1668, 1671, 1692, 1694, 1919, 1920, 1929, 1930, 1931, 1951, 1957, 1971, 1972 and 2018).

― Five additional cases are linked to the cluster at Cochrane Lodge I (51 Admiralty Road West), which has a total of 15 cases now (Cases 1018, 1144, 1339, 1394, 1406, 1418, 1419, 1437, 1645, 1655, 1722, 2057, 2065, 2070 and 2090).

― Two additional cases are linked to the cluster at Cochrane Lodge II (49 Admiralty Road West), which has a total of seven cases now (Cases 956, 967, 1104, 1240, 1349, 1640 and 2093).

― One additional case is linked to the cluster at a dormitory at 55 Sungei Kadut Loop, which has a total of seven cases now (Cases 868, 972, 974, 1356, 1510, 1549 and 2085).

― One additional case is linked to the cluster at Shaw Lodge (12 Shaw Road), which has a total of six confirmed cases now (Cases 1379, 1380, 1556, 1558, 1564 and 1926).

― Four additional cases are linked to the cluster at a construction site at Project Glory (50 Market Street), which has a total of 41 confirmed cases now (Cases 956, 967, 1019, 1078, 1079, 1104, 1120, 1124, 1149, 1162, 1164, 1181, 1191, 1226, 1263, 1271, 1273, 1341, 1346, 1349, 1421, 1448, 1449, 1485, 1486, 1514, 1531, 1555, 1575, 1576, 1577, 1629, 1642, 1652, 1692, 1694, 1715, 1957, 1992, 2050 and 2058).

― Eight additional cases are linked to the cluster at Mustafa Centre (145 Syed Alwi Road), which has a total of 65 confirmed cases now.

― Four additional cases are linked to the cluster at Keppel Shipyard (51 Pioneer Sector 1), which has a total of 21 cases now (Cases 878, 898, 907, 1076, 1158, 1172, 1270, 1324, 1336, 1495, 1505, 1529, 1626, 1695, 1636, 1651, 1739, 1956, 1993, 2003 and 2004).

― Two additional cases are linked to the cluster at Dover Court International School (301 Dover Road), which has a total of 11 confirmed cases now (Cases 556, 618, 626, 662, 686, 713, 729, 761, 1098, 1332 and 1936).

― One additional case is linked to the cluster at The Wedding Brocade (1 Yishun Industrial Street 1), which as a total of four cases now (Cases 745, 802, 810 and 1990).

MOH said that contact tracing is underway for cases with no known links to see if they are connected to previous cases or people with travel history to affected countries or regions. ― TODAY