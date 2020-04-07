Stimulus packages will be ‘in vain’ if Singaporeans don’t comply with circuit breaker measures, says PM Lee

Last week, PM Lee announced drastic ‘circuit breaker’ measures which would entail the closure of non-essential workplaces and schools. ― Picture courtesy of Singapore’s Ministry of Communications and Information via TODAY

SINGAPORE, April 7 — The multi-billion dollar initiatives unveiled in the three Budgets since February to help firms, workers and households will be in vain, unless all Singaporeans “comply strictly” with the government’s measures in response to Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong made this point on Facebook yesterday, just hours after Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat announced the S$5.1 billion (RM15.5 billion) Solidarity Budget. The third relief package comes after the Resilience Budget and Unity Budget which were announced on March 26 and February 18, respectively.

Together, the Covid-19-related measures contained in the three Budgets alone would cost a total of S$59.8 billion, or about 12 per cent of the economy.

Last week, Lee announced drastic “circuit breaker” measures which would entail the closure of non-essential workplaces and schools. These measures take place from today and would last for a month.

Yesterday, Lee noted that the Solidarity Budget would “help see Singaporeans through the circuit breaker period”.

“This is on top of the earlier Unity Budget and Resilience Budget. There will be more protection for jobs and livelihoods, more support for workers and firms, and more help for all Singaporeans. Some schemes will be enhanced, others will be brought forward so help can reach you sooner,” he said.

But he warned: “All these measures will be in vain, unless we all comply strictly with the measures. Everyone needs to be serious about staying at home, and not go about unless absolutely necessary. If you have to go out, practise safe distancing.

“If you see the elderly out and about, please gently remind them to stay home. They are the ones most at risk from Covid-19. Be responsible and protect your family, friends and fellow Singaporeans.” ― TODAY