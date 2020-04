Deaths have reached 177 with a total of 3,764 cases in the Philippines. — Reuters pic

MANILA, April 7 — The Philippines’ health ministry today reported 14 new coronavirus deaths and 104 additional infections.

Deaths have reached 177 and total cases 3,764, Health Secretary Francisco Duque told a news conference.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier in the day extended to the end of April strict quarantine measures on the country’s main island implemented to contain the outbreak. — Reuters