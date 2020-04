A woman wearing a protective mask looks at her phone as she walks on a street in Bangkok, Thailand, April 4, 2020. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, April 5 — Thailand reported 102 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths, the country's public health ministry said today.

The latest numbers raised the total in the South-east Asian nation to 2,169 cases. Twenty-three people have died in Thailand since the outbreak first emerged in January. — Reuters