Thailand to announce nationwide curfew starting Friday

A volunteer wearing a face mask due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) gives hand gels to homeless people before they receiving food at the Wat Arun Ratchavararam in Bangkok Thailand, April 2, 2020. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, April 2 — Thailand is to announce a nationwide curfew between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. starting Friday to try to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

The curfew will have some exceptions, including for the transport of medical supplies, movement of people into quarantine, patients and travel of medical personnel, according to the statement shown to reporters.

“The prime minister will make the announcement this evening on national television around 6 p.m.,” deputy spokeswoman deputy spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek told Reuters when reached by telephone. — Reuters