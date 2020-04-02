Thailand reports 104 new Covid-19 cases, three new deaths

Homeless people queue for their food and follow social distancing rules at the Wat Arun Ratchavararam in Bangkok, Thailand April 2, 2020. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, April 2 — Thailand reported 104 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 1,875 cases, a spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said today.

There were three new deaths in the country, bringing the total fatalities to 15 deaths, spokesman Taweesin Wisanuyothin said.

The three new deaths, all Thai men, included a 57-year old who had pre-existing conditions of diabetes and high blood pressure.

The second new fatality was a 77-year-old who had come into contact with an infected patient, and the third case was a 55-year-old driver at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport. — Reuters