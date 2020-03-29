Singapore records one more Covid-19 death

Singapore has reported one more death from the current Covid-19 outbreak March 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, March 29 — Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has confirmed that a patient has passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection today.

In a statement here, MoH said he was a 70-year-old male Singaporean with no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

The elderly man, who had a history of hypertension and hyperlipidaemia, was admitted to Singapore General Hospital on February 29, and was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on March 2.

The ministry said the patient had been the intensive care unit (ICU) since then.

He developed serious complications and eventually succumbed to the infection after 27 days in the ICU, it said.

Singapore reported its first positive case on January 23 and first two deaths on March 21.

The republic has so far recorded 802 positive cases, with 198 having recovered from the illness, and three deaths. — Bernama