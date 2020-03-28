S.Korea reports 146 new coronavirus cases, highest in a week

People wearing masks to prevent contracting Covid-19 cross a street in downtown Seoul, South Korea March 9, 2020. — Reuters pic

SEOUL, March 28 — South Korea reported 146 new coronavirus cases yesterday, the highest number in a week, its disease control agency said today, with the country suffering a rise in imported cases from Europe and the United States during recent days.

The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) did not say how many of yesterday's new cases were imported as it was still investigating.

The daily tally brought the country’s total infections to 9,478 according to the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). The death toll rose by five to 144.

The country has reported similar daily numbers for the past two weeks, down from a high of over 900 in late February.

Of the 9,478, the number of imported cases was at 363 as of today. The recent surge in imported cases has prompted authorities to toughen entry rules for travellers from Europe and the United States.

The 64 new cases registered on March 22 was the lowest since the peak of 909 cases recorded on February 29. — Reuters