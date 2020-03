A health worker disinfects an ambulance near the house of a corona virus infected patient at a quarantined street in Hanoi, Vietnam March 7, 2020. — Reuters pic

HANOI, March 27 — Vietnam is aiming to keep the number of coronavirus cases in the country under 1,000, the government said, as the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country passed 150 today.

“We have been able to contain epicentres, and even potential epicentres ... and we are determined to keep the number of COVID-19 cases from reaching 1,000,” deputy prime minister Vu Duc Dam said in a statement. — Reuters