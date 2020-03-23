Covid-19: 23 new infections in Singapore, 18 are imported cases

All of the imported cases — except one — were returning residents and long-term pass holders, Singapore's Ministry of Health said. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, March 23 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday announced 23 more cases of Covid-19 infections in the country. Of these, 18 cases are imported with travel history to regions such as Europe, North America, South America and other Asean countries. Nine of the 18 imported cases had travel history to the United Kingdom.

All of the imported cases — except one — were returning residents and long-term pass holders, MOH said.

Of the remaining five local cases, one infection is linked to the Boulder+ Gym at the Aperia Mall in Kallang, two are linked to previous cases and two others are currently unlinked.

This brings the total numbers of cases in Singapore to 455 as of yesterday.

In its media statement, MOH said that a total of 144 cases have fully recovered from the Covid-19 infection and have been discharged from hospital — including the four that were discharged yesterday.

Of the 309 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving, MOH said.

Fourteen are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while two others died from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Link between cases

Further epidemiological investigations and contact tracing have uncovered links between previously announced and new cases. This was made possible with the assistance of the Singapore Police Force, MOH said.

Eight of the locally transmitted confirmed cases (Cases 31, 33, 38, 83, 90, 91, 138 and 151), as well as Cases 8 and 9, are linked to The Life Church and Missions Singapore. These cases are linked to another 23 confirmed cases (Cases 48, 49, 51, 53, 54, 57, 58, 60, 61, 62, 63, 66, 67, 68, 70, 71, 73, 74, 78, 80, 81, 84, 88) who are linked to the Grace Assembly of God.

Fourteen of the confirmed cases (Cases 93, 95, 97, 98, 99, 100, 101, 102, 103, 104, 105, 106, 108 and 110) are linked to Wizlearn Technologies.

Forty-seven of the confirmed cases (Cases 94, 96, 107, 112, 114, 115, 116, 117, 118, 120, 121, 122, 125, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 133, 134, 137, 139, 140, 142, 144, 145, 146, 148, 149, 150, 155, 156, 157, 158, 159, 160, 161, 164, 166, 174, 179, 185, 186, 196, 201, 218 and 224) are linked to a private dinner function at Safra Jurong on Feb 15. Two (Cases 142 and 144) are linked to boulder+ Gym and Church of Singapore (Bukit Timah).

Six of the confirmed cases (Cases 142, 162, 163, 305, 345 and 443) are linked Boulder+ Gym (12 Kallang Avenue).

Five of the confirmed cases (Cases 144, 208, 214, 235 and 283) are linked to the Church of Singapore (Bukit Timah) (2B Hindhede Road).

Three of the confirmed cases (Cases 183, 252 and 310) are linked to Masjid Al-Muttaqin (5140 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6).

In its statement, MOH said that contact tracing is underway for 31 locally transmitted cases to establish any links to previous cases or travel history to affected countries or regions. — TODAY