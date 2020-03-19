Mexico reports first coronavirus death

A worker disinfects a metro wagon in Mexico City, March 18, 2020, as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus. — AFP pic

MEXICO CITY, March 19 — Mexico has reported its first coronavirus death — a 41-year-old man who died yesterday in Mexico City, the health ministry said.

The man, who suffered from diabetes, first began showing symptoms of the virus on March 9, the ministry said on its Twitter account.

Local press reports said he had not previously visited any countries that have had outbreaks of the virus.

The man’s wife, however, told Televisa, the Mexican television network, that her husband had attended a concert by the Swedish rock group Ghost on March 3 at the Palace of Sports in Mexico City, with a companion.

She said Mexican health authorities had not been monitoring his case, “not even by telephone.”

“We were monitored by our primary physician,” she said.

The health ministry report said Mexico has 118 confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection, and that this was the country’s first death from the disease. — AFP