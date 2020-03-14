Philippines records one new coronavirus death, raises toll to six

A commuter wearing a protective face mask gets on a train, amid new cases of coronavirus, in Manila March 11, 2020. — Reuters pic

MANILA, March 14 — The Philippines health department today confirmed one new fatality from the coronavirus outbreak, bringing the total number of deaths to six, a day after the country raised its health emergency status to the highest level.

The patient, confined at a government hospital in southern Philippines, died late yesterday because of complications from severe pneumonia and acute kidney injury, the health ministry said.

The Southeast Asian nation had 64 coronavirus cases as of yesterday, with President Rodrigo Duterte raising the health emergency status to the highest level and issuing quarantine measures in the capital. — Reuters