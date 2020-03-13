Pasta, toilet paper and flour sold out in some London supermarkets

Consumers shop in near empty aisles of a supermarket in London March 13, 2020, as consumers worry about product shortages, leading to the stockpiling of household products due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. — AFP pic

LONDON, March 13 — An increasing number of supermarket shelves in London were empty today as people rushed to buy pasta, toilet paper, flour and frozen food after the government ordered people with coronavirus to isolate themselves.

Lidl in Hackney had no pasta, toilet paper, flour, tinned fish or oil yesterday night. Sainsbury’s in Charlton had neither pasta nor toilet paper today. Waitrose in the Canary Wharf financial district had neither pasta nor toilet paper yesterday night.

British supermarket bosses have urged people not to panic and said that they can keep shelves stocked but anecdotal evidence from across London indicates many people are hoarding basics.

British supermarket group Morrisons said today it planned to pay its smaller suppliers within 48 hours to help them get through the outbreak.

The British government has faced questions over why it is not yet taking the more stringent measures seen in many other countries. Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his approach, saying the government was following scientific advice and would “do the right thing at the right time”. — Reuters