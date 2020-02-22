WHO concerned about coronavirus cases with no clear epidemiological link

File photo of Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a news conference on the novel coronavirus in Geneva, Switzerland February 6, 2020. — Reuters pic

VIENNA, Feb 22 — The World Health Organization (WHO) is concerned about the number of coronavirus cases with no clear epidemiological link, although the total number of cases outside China remains relatively small, its director general said on Saturday.

Cases with no clear link include those with no travel history to China or contact with a confirmed case, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter.

According to reports, the disease remained mild in 80 per cent of coronavirus patients, and was severe or critical in 20 per cent of patients, he said. In 2 per cent of reported cases, the virus was fatal.

“Our biggest concern continues to be the potential for COVID-19 to spread in countries with weaker health systems,” he said. “We have also published a strategic preparedness and response plan, with a call for US$675 million (RM2.8 billion)to support countries, especially those which are most vulnerable.” — Reuers