Covid-19 in Singapore: One new case, linked to the first known patient with both dengue and coronavirus

A view of Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where the 86th patient in Singapore diagnosed with Covid-19 infection is warded and isolated.— Today file pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 22 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported one new case of Covid-19 infection in Singapore yesterday, a Singaporean man who is linked to the first known patient with both dengue and Covid-19.

Ten patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of people who have recovered from the infection to 47, MOH said.

A total of 39 people are still in hospital while five are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

The latest case, which MOH referred to as Case 86, is a 24-year-old Singapore Institute of Technology student who has not recently travelled to China.

He is warded at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH).

MOH said that the man reported an onset of symptoms on Feb 14 and sought treatment at two general practitioner (GP) clinics on Feb 16 and 18.

On Feb 19, he went to NTFGH and was immediately isolated.

He was diagnosed with Covid-19 infection in the afternoon on Feb 20.

The man lives in the Bukit Batok East Avenue 5 area. He has not gone to school since the onset of symptoms.

Case 85

MOH also gave more details on Case 85, the patient announced on Thursday.

The 36-year-old male Chinese national reported an onset of symptoms on Feb 14 and sought treatment at a GP clinic on the day and on Feb 16. On Feb 19, he went to the GP again and then to Yishun Polyclinic to seek treatment, before he was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in an ambulance. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Feb 20.

Before he was warded, he had mostly stayed at his rental apartment on Woodlands Avenue 6, except to seek medical treatment, MOH said.

Links between previous cases

Further epidemiological investigations and contact tracing have uncovered links between previously announced and new cases, MOH said. This was made possible with the assistance of the Singapore Police Force.

Four of the locally transmitted confirmed cases (Cases 31, 33, 38 and 83), as well as Cases 8 and 9, are linked to The Life Church and Missions Singapore (146B Paya Lebar Road).

Nine of the confirmed cases (Cases 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 27, 28, 34 and 40) are linked to Yong Thai Hang (24 Cavan Road), a health product shop off Lavender Street.

Three of the confirmed cases (Cases 30, 36 and 39) are linked to the private business meeting held at the Grand Hyatt Singapore from Jan 20 to 22.

Five of the confirmed cases (Cases 42, 47, 52, 56 and 69) are linked to the Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site.

In total, 22 of the confirmed cases (Cases 48, 49, 51, 53, 54, 57, 58, 60, 61, 62, 63, 66, 67, 68, 70, 71, 73, 74, 78, 80, 81 and 84) are linked to the Grace Assembly of God.

Investigations on these clusters are ongoing. In addition to the clusters, MOH said that its investigations have identified the following links between cases:

Case 44, a 37-year-old Singaporean man who works at Certis Cisco Centre and had served Quarantine Orders on two people from Wuhan, was linked to Cases 13 and 26, a mother-and-daughter pair from Wuhan;

Case 72, a 40-year-old male Chinese national who is a Singapore work pass holder and has no recent travel history to China, is a family member of Case 79, a Malaysian work pass holder, and is also linked to Case 59, a 61-year-old Singaporean man who works at a private hospital here;

Case 75, a 71-year-old Singaporean woman, is a family member of Case 41, a 71-year-old Singaporean man who visited Paya Lebar Methodist Church and a gathering at Braddell Heights Residents’ Committee;

Case 77 is linked to Case 50, who in turn is linked to Case 65 and Case 55, a 30-year-old Singaporean man who works at Pulau Bukom and went to the Catholic Church of Christ the King. — TODAY