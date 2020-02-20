WHO says in touch with South Korea on ‘cluster of Covid-19 cases’

The World Health Organisation (WHO) news conference on the coronavirus, now officially called Covid-19, in Geneva, Switzerland February 11, 2020. — Reuters pic

GENEVA, Feb 20 — The World Health Organisation (WHO) is in close touch with South Korea regarding a “cluster” of Covid-19 cases around the central city of Daegu, a WHO spokesman said today after authorities there described it as a “super-spreading event”.

South Korea reported 20 new cases of the coronavirus yesterday, including 14 people involved in an outbreak traced to several church services in Daegu.

“WHO is in close communication with the Government of the Republic of Korea responding to a cluster of Covid-19 cases that have been confirmed in the area of Daegu,” WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said in a reply by email.

“WHO does not use ‘super-spreading’ as a technical term. However, there can be incidents of transmission where a large number of people can become infected from a common source. This can occur for a range of environmental and epidemiological reasons,” he added. — Reuters