Handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency on February 3, 2020, shows Syrian soldiers riding atop a T-27 tank in an area southwest of Saraqeb during their assault on Idlib region. — SANA pic via AFP

DAMASCUS, Feb 8 — The Syrian army took control of the strategic northwestern crossroads town of Saraqeb today in the latest gain of a weeks-long offensive against the country’s last major rebel bastion of Idlib.

“Army units now exercise full control over the town of Saraqeb,” state television reported, over footage of the town’s streets deserted after weeks of bombardment. — AFP