Wuhan virus : Singapore confirms fourth imported case

Health officers screen arriving passengers from China with thermal scanners at Changi International airport in Singapore on January 22, 2020 as authorities increased measure against coronavirus. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 26 — Singapore has confirmed the fourth imported case of Wuhan coronavirus infection in the republic.

In a statement issued past mid-night, Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH) said the fourth confirmed case is a 36 year-old male Chinese national from Wuhan who arrived in Singapore with his family on Jan 22.

He is currently warded in an isolation room at Sengkang General Hospital (SKH) and his condition is stable, the ministry said.

It was reported that he was asymptomatic during the flight to Singapore.

He subsequently developed a cough on Jan 23 and went to the SKH Emergency Department the next day.

“He was classified as a suspect case and was immediately isolated,” said the ministry, adding that subsequent tests confirmed the Wuhan coronavirus infection at about 9.30pm on Jan 25.

Prior to the hospital admission, MOH said the man had stayed at Village Hotel Sentosa.

MOH said it has initiated epidemiological investigations and contact tracing to identify individuals who had close contact with him.

The first confirmed case was announced on Jan 23 and another two the following day. — Bernama