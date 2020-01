Sultan Qaboos bin Said, 79, had ruled the Gulf Arab state since he took over in a bloodless coup in 1970 with the help of Oman’s former colonial power Britain. — AFP pic

DUBAI, Jan 11 — Oman has named Haitham bin Tariq al-Said as the country’s new ruler after the death of his cousin Sultan Qaboos bin Said late yesterday, Al Jazeera television reported today.

There was no independent confirmation of the report by the Qatar-based channel, which was citing its correspondent. — Reuters