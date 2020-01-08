Iraq pro-Iran factions ramp up threats to US after Iran missiles

A member of Iraq’s special force sheds tears in front of a portrait of the slain chief of the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary network, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, ahead of his burial in Najaf January 8, 2020. Muhandis was killed last week with Iran’s top military chief Qasem Soleimani and eight others in a US drone attack near Baghdad airport. — AFP pic

BAGHDAD, Jan 8 — A top commander in Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary network said today it was time for an “Iraqi response” to a US drone strike that killed the network’s deputy chief.

“That response will be no less than the size of the Iranian response. That is a promise,” Qais al-Khazali, a hardline Hashed commander, threatened in a tweet.

Iran launched missiles at Iraqi bases housing US troops early today in retaliation for last week’s US drone strike that killed senior Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and Hashed deputy chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The Hashed had already vowed it would retaliate but ramped up its threats after Tehran’s missile strikes.

Harakat al-Nujaba, a hardline faction within the network, thanked Iran for its attack.

“To American soldiers: Do not close your eyes. Revenge for the martyr Muhandis is coming at the hands of Iraqis — until the last soldier among you leaves,” it said.

Yesterday, Nujaba head Akram al-Kaabi said pro-Iran groups had further unified their ranks to respond to the US.

“The International Resistance Regiments have been formed in order to execute a harsh, deliberate response to the American terrorist forces,” Kaabi said.

His deputy had earlier called for an urgent meeting to unite anti-American forces across Iraq.

“We will wage a war against the American presence in all parts of the region that we can reach,” said Nasr al-Shammary. — AFP