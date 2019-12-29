Two killed in Texas shooting while filming music video

HOUSTON, Dec 29 — A shooting killed two people and wounded at least seven while they were filming a music video in the US state of Texas, authorities said yesterday.

“We are now at nine total gunshot wound victims: Two were confirmed deceased at scene, one was critical, the others remain hospitalised,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

The attack on a group of Hispanic men in their 20s occurred around 9.30pm Friday (0330 GMT yesterday) at a parking lot in a residential Houston neighborhood, Gonzalez said at a media briefing that night.

A video posted on Twitter yesterday morning by a Houston Chronicle reporter showed bloodstains on the ground in the parking lot and cars dotted with bullet holes.

“There were other vehicles that were staged there, and they were filming some type of music video when, all of a sudden, basically they were ambushed, we believe by individuals in cars and/or foot that fired shots into the parking lot,” Gonzalez said in the media briefing.

Police do not yet know the motive for the shooting, he added.

According to government figures, around 40,000 people died from gunfire in 2017 in the US, a country that is plagued by frequent gun violence. — AFP