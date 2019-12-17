Malay Mail

Pakistan army expresses ‘pain and anguish’ over Musharraf death sentence

Tuesday, 17 Dec 2019 09:52 PM MYT

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in absentia. — Reuters pic
ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 — Pakistan’s army issued a statement today expressing “pain and anguish” over the death sentence given to former military dictator Pervez Musharraf.

A Pakistani court sentenced Musharraf to death in absentia on treason charges stemming from his imposition of a state of emergency in 2007.

“The decision given by special court about General Pervez Musharraf retired has been received with lot of pain and anguish by rank and file of Pakistan armed forces,” the statement said. — Reuters

