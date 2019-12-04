China says a ‘price must be paid’ over US Uighur bill

File picture shows a police officer checking the identity card of a man as security forces keep watch in a street in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, March 24, 2017. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Dec 4 — China warned today that a “price must be paid” after the US House of Representatives passed legislation seeking sanctions against senior Chinese officials over the crackdown on mainly Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang.

The Uighur Act of 2019 condemns Beijing’s “gross human rights violations” in the northwestern region of Xinjiang, where upwards of one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities are believed to be held in re-education camps.

“For all wrong actions and words... the proper price must be paid,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing.

When asked if the passing of the bill would impact on talks for a phase one trade deal between the two economic giants, Hua did not directly answer the question.

But she said there was “no way this can have no effect on China-US relations as well as the two countries’ cooperation in important areas.”

The foreign ministry had earlier slammed the bill, saying it “viciously attacks the Chinese government’s policy of governing Xinjiang.”

Without giving any more details about what measures China would take, Hua said the “price that must be paid will come eventually.”

Washington had already angered Beijing when US President Donald Trump signed legislation supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, prompting Beijing earlier this week to impose sanctions on US NGOs and suspend future visits by US warships to the semi-autonomous city. — AFP