UK PM Johnson says important to enforce terrorism sentences after London Bridge attack

Empty buses stand at London Bridge after an incident, in London November 29, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 30 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday it was important to enforce terrorism-related sentences, as The Times newspaper reported that a London knife attacker had been convicted of an “Islamist terrorism-related offence” and released from prison about a year ago.

“It is a mistake to allow serious and violent criminals to come out of prison early and it is very important that we get out of that habit and that we enforce the appropriate sentences for dangerous criminals, especially for terrorists,” Johnson said.

Britons head to the polls on December 12 to elect a new government. — Reuters