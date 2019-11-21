Justice Department watchdog to release report on Russia probe origins Dec 9

Supporters of US President Donald Trump rally against the congressional impeachment inquiry outside the US Capitol building in Washington October 17, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 — The US Justice Department’s internal watchdog said he expects to be able to release a long-awaited report relating to the origins of investigations into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election on December 9.

In a letter sent today to Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said that he expected his office “to be able to release our report on Monday, December 9 “barring unforseen circumstances.”

Supporters of President Donald Trump have claimed the report will raise questions about the legitimacy of FBI investigations into alleged links to Russia by Trump and some of his campaign advisers. — Reuters