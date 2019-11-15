Charges against Singaporean man accused of assaulting infant upgraded to murder after baby dies from injuries

Nine-month old Izz Fayyaz Zayani Ahmad is believed to have been slammed onto the floorboard of a van by the accused. He died from his injuries a day later. — Picture from TODAY via Facebook

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 — A 27-year-old Singaporean man who allegedly slammed a nine-month-old baby’s head on the floorboard of a van was charged with murder on Friday (Nov 15).

Mohamed Aliff Mohamed Yusoff was initially charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt, but the charge was upgraded as the baby had died from his injuries on Nov 8.

According to court documents, Aliff allegedly bashed the infant Izz Fayyaz Zayani Ahmad sometime between 10pm and 12.15am on the night of Nov 7 at the multi-storey car park of Block 840A Yishun Street 81.

The baby reportedly died on Nov 8 and was buried two days later.

If convicted of murder, Aliff could face the death penalty, or life imprisonment and caning.

While circumstances surrounding the assault are not yet known, Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that Aliff was the boyfriend of the baby’s mother.

Aliff, who remains in remand, will return to court on Nov 22 for a further mention of his case. — TODAY