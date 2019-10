Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi arrives to speak during a media briefing ahead of a House vote authorising an impeachment inquiry into US President Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, October 31, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Oct 31 — Democrats in the US House of Representatives secured enough votes today to pass legislation setting up next steps in the fast-moving impeachment process involving Republican President Donald Trump.

The vote is the first formal test of support for the inquiry that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched on September 24. The impeachment inquiry focuses on whether Trump pressured Ukraine into helping him in his 2020 re-election campaign, a charge the president denies. — Reuters