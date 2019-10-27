I will not back government’s election bid, says UK former finance minister

File photo of Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain March 22, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 27 — Britain’s former finance minister Philip Hammond said today he would vote against Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s bid tomorrow to force an election, saying parliament should be focused on trying to secure a deal to leave the European Union.

“I shall be voting against him. This is not the time to be holding a general election, it is a time for cool heads and grown up government,” Hammond told Sky News, adding that parliament should instead be scrutinising the Brexit deal.

“The government should stop making threats, stop throwing tantrums and get on with the grown up business of doing its business.” — Reuters