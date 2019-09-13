UN refugee agency regrets US ruling on asylum applications

Migrants from Central America wait inside of an enclosure after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas March 29, 2019. — Reuters pic

GENEVA, Sept 13 — The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR said today that it regretted the impact that a US Supreme Court order to curtail asylum applications at the US-Mexican border will have on asylum seekers fleeing war and persecution.

All people must be able to access full asylum procedures and international protection, UNHCR spokesman Andrej Mahecic told a news briefing, voicing concern for Central American families on the move in need of safe haven.

The US Supreme Court on Wednesday granted a request by President Donald Trump’s administration to fully enforce a new rule that would curtail asylum applications by immigrants at the US-Mexico border, a key element of his hardline immigration policies. — Reuters