UN refugee agency regrets US ruling on asylum applications

GENEVA, Sept 13 — The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR said today that it regretted the impact that a US Supreme Court order to curtail asylum applications at the US-Mexican border will have on asylum seekers fleeing war and persecution.
All people must be able to access full asylum procedures and international protection, UNHCR spokesman Andrej Mahecic told a news briefing, voicing concern for Central American families on the move in need of safe haven.
The US Supreme Court on Wednesday granted a request by President Donald Trump’s administration to fully enforce a new rule that would curtail asylum applications by immigrants at the US-Mexico border, a key element of his hardline immigration policies. — Reuters