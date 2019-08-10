Malay Mail

Trump says Kim made ‘small apology’ for missile tests

Published 51 minutes ago on 10 August 2019

File photo of US President Donald Trump at the White House, Washington August 5, 2019. — Reuters pic
WASHINGTON, Aug 10 — US President Donald Trump said today that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had apologised over a recent spate of missile tests and wanted to resume denuclearisation talks as soon as US-South Korean military exercises end.

Trump tweeted that Kim made these statements in a letter to him and that he looks “forward to seeing Kim Jong-un in the not too distant future!”

“In a letter to me sent by Kim Jong-un, he stated, very nicely, that he would like to meet and start negotiations as soon as the joint US/South Korea joint exercise are over,” Trump wrote.

“It was a long letter, much of it complaining about the ridiculous and expensive exercises. It was also a small apology for testing the short range missiles, and that this testing would stop when the exercises end,” Trump said. — AFP

