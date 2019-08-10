Trump says Kim made ‘small apology’ for missile tests

File photo of US President Donald Trump at the White House, Washington August 5, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 — US President Donald Trump said today that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had apologised over a recent spate of missile tests and wanted to resume denuclearisation talks as soon as US-South Korean military exercises end.

Trump tweeted that Kim made these statements in a letter to him and that he looks “forward to seeing Kim Jong-un in the not too distant future!”

“In a letter to me sent by Kim Jong-un, he stated, very nicely, that he would like to meet and start negotiations as soon as the joint US/South Korea joint exercise are over,” Trump wrote.

“It was a long letter, much of it complaining about the ridiculous and expensive exercises. It was also a small apology for testing the short range missiles, and that this testing would stop when the exercises end,” Trump said. — AFP