Damascus rejects Turkey-US buffer zone deal, says state media

A child walks carrying a basin over the head on a footpath by a field at a camp for displaced Syrians near the village of Shamarin, near the border with Turkey in the northern Syrian Aleppo province, August 5, 2019. — AFP pic

DAMASCUS, Aug 8 — Damascus said today it rejects a US-Turkish plan to establish a buffer zone in northern Syria, blaming Syria’s Kurds for the proposal, state media said.

“Syria categorically and blatantly rejects the agreement between the American and Turkish occupiers on the establishment of a so-called safe zone” in northern Syria, a foreign ministry source told state news agency Sana.

“Syria’s Kurds who have accepted to become a tool in this aggressive US-Turkish project bear a historical responsibility in this regard,” Sana added. — AFP