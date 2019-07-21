Iran says it is ready for any scenario, warns of escalating UK tension

Malay Mail

Undated handout photograph shows the Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, at an undisclosed location, obtained by Reuters on July 19, 2019. — Stena Bulk pic via Reuters
Undated handout photograph shows the Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, at an undisclosed location, obtained by Reuters on July 19, 2019. — Stena Bulk pic via Reuters

DUBAI, July 21 — Iran’s envoy to Britain today urged the UK to contain “domestic political forces” which he said wanted to escalate tension between the two countries amid the capture of a British-flagged tanker in the Gulf by Iran. “UK government should contain those domestic political forces who want to escalate existing tension between Iran and the UK well beyond the issue of ships. This is quite dangerous and unwise at a sensitive time in the region,” Hamid Baeidinejad tweeted.

“Iran however is firm and ready for different scenarios.” — Reuters

