China to impose sanctions on US firms in Taiwan arms sale

This file photo taken May 14, 2019 shows the US and Chinese flags displayed outside a hotel in Beijing. China July 12, 2019 said it would impose sanctions on US companies involved in a potential arms sale worth US$2.2 billion to Taiwan. — AFP pic

BEIJING, July 12 — China today said it would impose sanctions on US companies involved in a potential arms sale worth US$2.2 billion (RM9.05 billion) to self-ruled Taiwan — a move that has infuriated Beijing.

“The US arms sale to Taiwan has severely violated the basic norms of international law and international relations,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang in an online statement.

“In order to safeguard national interests, China will impose sanctions on US enterprises participating in this sale of weapons to Taiwan,” he said. — AFP