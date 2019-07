Sulawesi was previously the site of a massive quake in 2018. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, July 8 — A 7.1 magnitude quake struck off the northeastern coast of Indonesia’s Sulawesi island late today, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami warning.

The quake struck out at sea at a depth of 10 kilometres according to Indonesia’s geophysics agency. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) put the magnitude at 6.9. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. — Reuters