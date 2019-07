UN vehicles enter Syria from Turkey at Cilvegozu border gate, located opposite the Syrian commercial crossing point Bab al-Hawa in Reyhanli, Hatay province, Turkey, September 16, 2016. — Reuters pic

ISTANBUL, July 5 — A car exploded in southern Turkey near the border with Syria on Friday, killing three Syrian people, security sources said.

The explosion took place in the town of Reyhanli, and Turkish media quoted the local governor as saying the cause of the explosion was being investigated.

One person was also wounded in the blast, the sources said. — Reuters