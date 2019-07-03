Two killed, four injured in Yala shooting, bomb explosions

Military personnel inspect the site of a bomb attack at a market in the southern province of Yala, Thailand, January 22, 2018. Two people died and four others were injured in a shooting and bomb explosions in Yala July 3, 2019. — Reuters pic

YALA, July 3 — Two people died and four others were injured in a shooting and bomb explosions in Yala, southern Thailand, today, according to police.

Yala District Police chief Police Colonel Siwach Siwichai said the police were informed that two civilians hunting in a rubber plantation in Kg Hujung Sungai were shot at by unidentified people.

One of those shot, Pisit Chaisit, 22, died on the spot while the other, Thanawut Khemkratok, 38, was badly injured and sent to Yala Hospital.

He said a team of rangers was sent in a bullet-proof vehicle to the scene and when they alighted from the vehicle, two home-made bombs went off.

“One of the rangers died on the spot and three others were injured,” he told reporters here. — Bernama