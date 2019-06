A vial of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine and an information sheet is seen at Boston Children’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts February 26, 2015. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, June 24 —The United States recorded 33 new measles cases last week, taking the confirmed cases for the year to 1,077, its worst outbreak since 1992, federal health officials said today.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said the cases of the highly contagious and sometimes deadly disease rose 3 per cent in the week ended June 20, from the previous week. — Reuters