Strong quake hits Indonesia, no reports of damage

JAKARTA, June 20 — A powerful earthquake struck Indonesia early today, 248 km west of Jayapura, Irian Jaya, in the province of West Papua, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

USGS said the quake had a magnitude of 6.3, revising its initial estimate of the magnitude from 6.5.

There were no reports of damage so far and Indonesian authorities said there was no risk of a tsunami.

The quake, which hit in an area that is sparsely populated, had a depth of 12 km, USGS said, revising its initial estimate of a depth of 10 km. — Reuters