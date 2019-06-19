Britain says Russia must cooperate fully with MH17 prosecution

Emergencies Ministry members walk at the site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash in the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 19 — Britain said Russia must cooperate fully with the murder prosecution of three Russians and a Ukrainian for downing Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in July 2014, killing 298 people including 10 Britons.

An investigation team in the Netherlands tasked with assigning criminal responsibility for the plane’s destruction named four suspects on Wednesday.

“The Russian Federation must now cooperate fully with the prosecution and provide any assistance it requests ..,” British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday.

He added in a statement: “The charges brought against these individuals today show that the international community stands together against the impunity of those responsible for the despicable murder of 298 innocent people.” — Reuters