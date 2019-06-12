Singapore police warn public to watch out for counterfeit bank notes after trio arrested and charged

The Singapore Police Force warned members of the public to be on the lookout for any counterfeit notes which, they said, appeared to be photocopied reproductions. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, June 12 — The police have arrested and charged three men with offences related to counterfeit currency notes, following reports of fake S$100 (RM305) and S$50 notes in circulation here.

In a news release yesterday, the Singapore Police Force warned members of the public to be on the lookout for any counterfeit notes which, the police said, appeared to be photocopied reproductions.

The three men — aged between 25 and 29 years — were charged between May 25 and June 4, after reports from the public between March and May. The police did not disclose details of the charges faced by the trio.

The notes were used in convenience stores, restaurants and retail outlets.

The police said the counterfeit notes lack security features such as watermarks (an image that can be seen when held up to the light), and security threads (a thread that is interwoven in the paper running vertically down) found on genuine notes.

The image of the kinegram — octagonal reflective foil — on genuine notes should shift when the note is tilted, while those on the counterfeit notes do not.

The surface of counterfeit notes also lacks the embossed feel present on genuine notes, the police said.

To date, the counterfeit S$100 notes reported bear the serial number 3AX412083, while those of the counterfeit S$50 notes bear these eight serial numbers: 0FF875629, 3DL273922, 4DZ985604, 5HS436415, 5LV797440, 5LP297324, 5CK878136 and 5JH230011.

The police said members of the public who suspect that they have received counterfeit notes are advised to report the incident to the nearest Neighbourhood Police Centre.

They should also limit the handling of the suspected note and place it in a protective covering such as an envelope to prevent further tampering. They should note a description of anyone presenting the fake notes, and the registration number of any vehicle involved.

The police said anyone passing off counterfeit currency notes as genuine faces jail of up to 20 years and a fine. For possession of counterfeit currency notes, an offender can be jailed for up to 15 years. ― TODAY