Britain's Prince Harry addresses the media after his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to their firstborn son, outside Windsor in London May 6, 2019 in this still image taken from Reuters TV. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 6 — Meghan, Britain’s Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, has given birth to a baby boy, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs,” the palace said

“The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz. The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth.” — Reuters